Web Ads Venture Where Super Bowl Spots Won't

By Robert Smith
Published February 3, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

This year, the ads you'll see on the Super Bowl are getting less attention than the ads you won't see.

Several prominent advertisers have pulled slightly controversial ads from this year's Super Bowl in order to feature them online. While the broadcast line-up will include family-friendly spots with patriotic themes and the Muppets, the Internet has become the destination for those seeking edgier advertising.

Robert Smith
Robert Smith is a host for NPR's Planet Money where he tells stories about how the global economy is affecting our lives.
