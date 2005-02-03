Web Ads Venture Where Super Bowl Spots Won't

This year, the ads you'll see on the Super Bowl are getting less attention than the ads you won't see.

Several prominent advertisers have pulled slightly controversial ads from this year's Super Bowl in order to feature them online. While the broadcast line-up will include family-friendly spots with patriotic themes and the Muppets, the Internet has become the destination for those seeking edgier advertising.

