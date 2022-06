In the first of a two-part series commemorating the life of the late musical legend Bob Marley, NPR's Karen Grigsby Bates visits reggae historian Roger Steffens and examines his vast collection of the singer's memorabilia -- posters, records, t-shirts and other items that fill up his Los Angeles-area basement.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.