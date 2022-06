NPR's Michele Kelemen examines international reaction to a United Nations report about fighting in the Darfur region of Sudan. The U.N. cites "systematic abuses" by the Sudanese government, but does not characterize government actions as genocide. Ethnic Arab militants have been accused of attempting to "cleanse" black Africans from Darfur, and the violence has spurred a refugee crisis as people try to flee the area.

