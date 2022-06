Turnout is high in Iraq's landmark elections Sunday, especially in the Kurdish north and Shiite south; but far fewer Sunnis went to the polls. Credible results will not be available for several days. Iraq's interim prime minister, Ayad Allawi, told a Baghdad news conference Monday that he will work to make sure that the voice of all Iraqis is represented in the new government.

