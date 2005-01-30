© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Brazil Makes Move to Open Source Software

By Alex Goldmark
Published January 30, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The government of Brazil says it will switch 300,000 government computers from Microsoft's Windows operating system to open source software like Linux. Microsoft founder Bill Gates wants to meet with Brazil's president to discuss the change. Brazil is dropping all proprietary software.

Alex Goldmark
