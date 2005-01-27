© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mixed Results for Cities' Efforts to Cut Murder Rate

By Laura Sullivan
Published January 27, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Sgt. Buddy Smallwood goes on patrol in Southeast Washington, D.C.
Laura Sullivan, NPR
/
Sgt. Buddy Smallwood goes on patrol in Southeast Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., saw its homicide rate fall to 198 murders in 2004, down from 248 murders in the previous year. While the nation's capital was among several cities to experience a drop in the annual number of murders, many others did not.

D.C. city officials believe their success is a direct result of some new crime-fighting strategies. Two years ago, police Chief Charles Ramsey started targeting specific neighborhoods, called hot spots, with beefed-up patrols and drug SWAT teams.

Nationwide, criminologists say, cities that targeted drug dealing and gang warfare have been the most successful at reducing their homicide rates. While there's no way to know for sure all the factors that contribute to a high homicide rate, criminologists say cities that depend too heavily on federal programs, such as the anti-drug program D.A.R.E., seem to fare the worst. Gun buy-back initiatives have also proven largely ineffective.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Laura Sullivan
Laura Sullivan is an NPR News investigative correspondent whose work has cast a light on some of the country's most significant issues.
See stories by Laura Sullivan