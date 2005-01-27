Expats Cast Ballots in Iraqi Elections

Though the Iraqi election is being held Sunday, Iraqi expatriates have begun casting ballots at polling stations around the world. In the United States, they are voting through the weekend in Detroit, Nashville, Chicago, Irvine, Calif., and New Carrollton, Md.

On a visit to the Maryland location, in a suburb of Washington, D.C., NPR's Michele Norris finds a sense of excitement -- tinged by disappointment at a slow turnout.

