In Jamaica, Accusations of Anti-Gay Hostility

By Cheryl Devall
Published January 26, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Jamaica's government and police have been accused of permitting, and even condoning, anti-gay harassment and even violence. The island nation's leading gay activist was murdered last summer as Human Rights Watch was preparing a report on the alleged discrimination against gays, lesbians and those with HIV. Correspondent Cheryl Devall speaks with Rebecca Schleifer, a researcher with Human Rights Watch, and with "Nick," a gay man in the capital city of Kingston who says he's felt the hate first-hand.

Cheryl Devall