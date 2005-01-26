In Jamaica, Accusations of Anti-Gay Hostility

Jamaica's government and police have been accused of permitting, and even condoning, anti-gay harassment and even violence. The island nation's leading gay activist was murdered last summer as Human Rights Watch was preparing a report on the alleged discrimination against gays, lesbians and those with HIV. Correspondent Cheryl Devall speaks with Rebecca Schleifer, a researcher with Human Rights Watch, and with "Nick," a gay man in the capital city of Kingston who says he's felt the hate first-hand.

Copyright 2005 NPR