© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elections and Democracy in New Governments

By Neal Conan
Published January 26, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Voters in Afghanistan and Ukraine embraced democracy. Iraqi insurgents call it an "evil principle." Almost everyone agrees it's a work in progress. We examine what it means when a nation moves toward democracy.

Guests:

Samuel Issacharoff, law professor, Columbia University

Eric Bjornlund, founder, Democracy International; author, Beyond Free and Fair: Monitoring Elections and Building Democracy

Thomas Carothers, director, Democracy and Rule of Law Project at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; author, Uncharted Journey: Promoting Democracy in the Middle East

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Neal Conan
Award winning journalist Neal Conan was the final host of Talk of the Nation, which broadcast its final show on June 27, 2013.