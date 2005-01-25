© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Pioneering Architect Philip Johnson Dies

By Robert Siegel
Published January 25, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Robert Siegel talks to critic Paul Goldberger of the New Yorker about architect Philip Johnson, who died Tuesday night at the age of 98. Johnson was a promoter of the "glass box" skyscraper. He designed California's Crystal Cathedral, and the AT&T Building in New York. Goldberger says Johnson was not necessarily the greatest architect, but was an influential force as "the greatest advocate of architecture as art."

Goldberger is also author of the book Up from Zero: Politics, Architecture, and the Rebuilding of New York.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
