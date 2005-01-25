Exit Interview: U.S. Security Chief Tom Ridge

The two-year-old Department of Homeland Security is losing its first secretary. Tom Ridge is leaving President Bush's cabinet on Feb. 1. While the department's security role has broadened during his tenure, Ridge admits authorities don't yet have a complete view of the enemy in the war on terror.

Since its creation, the Department of Homeland Security has tried to adapt to shifting demands and threats. As he prepares to leave office, Ridge talks with NPR's Steve Inskeep about how his agency -- and terror threats themselves -- will continue to evolve.

