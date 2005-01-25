Education Secretary in Flap Over PBS Bunny
The new Secretary of Education and a cartoon rabbit are at the center of a controversy over censorship. Did a letter from Secretary Margaret Spellings prompt PBS to pull a children's program that indirectly referred to homosexuality? The bunny in question is Buster, the star of the children's show Postcards from Buster.
Guests:
Ben Feller, education reporter, the Associated Press
Wayne Godwin, Chief Operating Officer, PBS
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.