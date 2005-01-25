© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Education Secretary in Flap Over PBS Bunny

By Neal Conan
Published January 25, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The new Secretary of Education and a cartoon rabbit are at the center of a controversy over censorship. Did a letter from Secretary Margaret Spellings prompt PBS to pull a children's program that indirectly referred to homosexuality? The bunny in question is Buster, the star of the children's show Postcards from Buster.

Guests:

Ben Feller, education reporter, the Associated Press

Wayne Godwin, Chief Operating Officer, PBS

Neal Conan
Award winning journalist Neal Conan was the final host of Talk of the Nation, which broadcast its final show on June 27, 2013.