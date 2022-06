Brazil is in the midst of an agribusiness boom. Vast farms of 10,000 or 20,000 acres are churning out soybeans and other commodities for the world market. That's good news for the country's balance of payments, but it's also turning millions of acres of Amazon rainforest into a tropical version of Kansas.

NPR's Martin Kaste has the first of two reports.

