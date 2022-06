Johnny Hiland grew up in rural Maine. Though legally blind, he quickly established himself as a guitar prodigy and began touring with the family band when he was just 8 years old.

He won competitions and moved to Nashville, where he played sessions with Ricky Scaggs, Toby Keith and Randy Travis, among others. Now he has his own self-titled solo CD, showing off his mastery of the Fender Telecaster.

