At New World, Young Musicians Expand Skills

Miami's New World Symphony offers a unique educational environment for talented young musicians. The artists have all their expenses paid while they play a concert season, build their repertoires and study with veteran conductors and soloists. But the symphony fellowships don't just stop at musical training.

In addition to concert experience, members of the New World Symphony are also encouraged to develop their entrepreneurial and community outreach skills. Through NWS programs, these young artists lead music lectures, attend symphony cocktail parties and teach private lessons, learning not only how to perform in front of an audience, but how to interact with one. New World Symphony Dean of Musicians Patt Nott points out that the public role is one that's more or less required of classical musicians today. "There's a great deal required offstage as well as onstage," she says.

In the second of a three-part series on the New World Symphony, NPR's Ari Shapiro reports on the business of classical music -- and how this unique training orchestra prepares young musicians for challenges they'll face.

