The 'Hustle & Flow' of Brewer and Howard

The film Hustle & Flow follows the story of a Memphis pimp, portrayed by actor Terrence Howard, who dreams of becoming a rapper. Craig Brewer wrote and directed the film, which won the 2005 Audience Award at Sundance.

Prior to Hustle & Flow, Brewer was a relative unknown. His earlier film, The Poor & Hungry, was made using a $20,000 inheritance. Hustle & Flow was completed with the backing of filmmaker John Singleton, who mortgaged his house to get financing and also produced the movie.

Terrence Howard has appeared in many TV shows and films, including Crash, Ray, Dead Presidents and the upcoming Four Brothers. His first acting role was on The Cosby Show. An accomplished musician (he performs a song he wrote during his Fresh Air appearance), Howard first gained wide notice in the movie Mr. Holland's Opus.

This interview originally aired on Aug. 4, 2005.

