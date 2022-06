NPR's Greg Allen reports on Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's promotion of "covenant marriage" -- a version of the marriage contract that makes it harder to get divorced. Huckabee and his wife plan to preside over a mass Valentines Day wedding ceremony in Little Rock, Ark., for couples wishing to convert their standard marriages into covenant marriages.

