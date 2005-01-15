The Inspirational Sounds of 'The Chorus'

In the tradition of films like Mr. Holland's Opus and Stand and Deliver comes Christophe Barratier’s directorial debut The Chorus. A runaway hit in its native France, The Chorus tells the story of a school for troubled boys and the teacher who wrestles them into an angelic sounding choir.

With songs co-written by Barratier and veteran composer Bruno Coulais, the film features the ethereal voices of the Petits Chanteurs de Saint Marc, a Catholic boys' choir from Lyon.

The low-budget movie nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film opens in New York and Los Angeles this weekend. NPR's Elizabeth Blair reports.

