The Inspirational Sounds of 'The Chorus'

By Elizabeth Blair
Published January 15, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Detail from the film 'The Chorus'
In the tradition of films like Mr. Holland's Opus and Stand and Deliver comes Christophe Barratier’s directorial debut The Chorus. A runaway hit in its native France, The Chorus tells the story of a school for troubled boys and the teacher who wrestles them into an angelic sounding choir.

With songs co-written by Barratier and veteran composer Bruno Coulais, the film features the ethereal voices of the Petits Chanteurs de Saint Marc, a Catholic boys' choir from Lyon.

The low-budget movie nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film opens in New York and Los Angeles this weekend. NPR's Elizabeth Blair reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

