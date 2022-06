Her mother once told her she'd be disowned if she ever bought a motorcycle.

But that didn't stop NPR's Petra Mayer from checking out the International Motorcycle Show in Washington, D.C.

She found eye-catching bikes, including a Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic Screaming Eagle, and a trio of Texas teens in a stunt-riding show. And she came away "longing for the open road."

