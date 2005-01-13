© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
My Fellow Americans: Barbara Odanaka, Skateboard Mom

Published January 13, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Barbara Odanaka is a stay-at-home mom who skateboards to escape the stress of motherhood and homeschooling her son. She wrote the children's book Skateboard Mom and started a group, the International Society of Skateboard Moms. The oldest member is 80. Day to Day producer Shereen Meraji interviewed Odanaka at the Vans Skatepark in Orange, Calif., and witnessed her skateboarding skills firsthand.

