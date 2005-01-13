© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hybrid Vehicles Overcrowd HOV Lanes

By Eric Niiler
Published January 13, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

High gasoline prices and a concern for the environment are boosting sales of gas-electric hybrid vehicles. But the cars have become so popular they are now slowing down commuter carpool lanes around Washington, D.C. Eric Niiler reports.

In Virginia, hybrid owners get to drive in high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, even if they don't meet the normal minimum of three or more people per car.

"Yes it may be true I'm in my car all by myself, but I'm spewing out a lot less pollutants than the SUVs and some of the cars are," says Dick Cole of Chantilly, Va., who drives a Honda Civic hybrid to his job at the Pentagon. The benefit of driving in the HOV lane cuts his commute by hours each day.

But hybrids are crowding the HOV lanes in Virginia, and that has some commuters seething. "You have these [hybrid] cars in there, and the HOV lanes are actually slower than the regular lanes," says Sil Carlson, who works at the Smithsonian.

Federal transportation officials worry that congestion caused by hybrids is defeating the purpose of the HOV lanes. They want Virginia to kick them out. California was set to allow the hybrids to use HOV lanes this month, but that decision has been delayed. Now it may be up to Congress to resolve the issue.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Eric Niiler
Eric Niiler reports for NPR's national desk. His work can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and other NPR newsmagazines. Before moving to his current post, Niiler was a reporter for NPR's Day to Day program, and also filed pieces for NPR's national and science desks.