© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Musical Tour of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Home

By Fred Child
Published January 13, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

On Jan. 15, 1929, in a two-story house on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta, Ga., a son was born to the Reverend and Mrs. Martin Luther King. Today, more than 600,000 visitors a year come to see the house, a historic landmark run by the National Park Service to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Park ranger Linda Byers takes NPR's Fred Child on a special tour of the house to learn about the role that music played in King's young life, and Child plays the King family piano.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Fred Child
Fred Child is a commentator for NPR and the host of American Public Media's Performance Today.