A Musical Tour of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Home

On Jan. 15, 1929, in a two-story house on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta, Ga., a son was born to the Reverend and Mrs. Martin Luther King. Today, more than 600,000 visitors a year come to see the house, a historic landmark run by the National Park Service to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Park ranger Linda Byers takes NPR's Fred Child on a special tour of the house to learn about the role that music played in King's young life, and Child plays the King family piano.

