NPR's Alex Chadwick talks with Washington Post reporter Dafna Linzer about the end of the U.S.-led search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Experts fanned out across Iraq looking for evidence of biological, chemical or nuclear weapons after the invasion of Iraq in the spring of 2003. The Bush administration used Saddam Hussein's development and possession of banned weapons as a primary excuse for invading.

Copyright 2005 NPR