'Moral Compass' Headlines Prompt Ethics Questions

Three recent headlines have prompted questions about America's "moral compass": CBS's firings of four staff members over a polically charged story about President Bush's military service during the Vietnam War; the revelation that a black syndicated columnist accepted money to promote a White House program: and the indictment of six businessmen in an AOL billing scandal. NPR's Tony Cox discusses these and other ethical concerns with Rushworth Kidder, founder of the Institute for Global Ethics in Camden, Maine and author of the new book Moral Courage.

