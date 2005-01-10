Is Killen Prosecution Justice Served for 1964 Murders?

Is justice really served by the arrest and prosecution of 79-year-old Edgar Ray Killen for a race-tainted triple murder in Philadelphia, Miss., in 1964? NPR's Tony Cox speaks with Jerry Mitchell, a reporter for The Clarion-Ledger newspaper in Jackson, Miss., whose stories are said to have led to the renewed interest in prosecuting the case. Cox also speaks with Mark Duncan, district attorney of Neshoba County, Miss., who's prosecuting Killen, and with attorney James McIntyre, a Philadelphia, Miss., defense attorney. We also hear from Ben Chaney, brother James Chaney, one of the three slain Civil Rights activists.

