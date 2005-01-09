© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Report Assesses Risks of Perchlorate in Drinking Water

By Jon Hamilton
Published January 9, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Perchlorate, a chemical used in fuel for rockets and missiles that, in high doses, can decrease thyroid function in humans, has turned up in drinking water in more than 35 states. A new report from the National Research Council -- a group that advises the government on science -- says it is safe to ingest perchlorate at doses 20 times greater than the "reference dose" currently proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency. Hear NPR's Jon Hamilton.

