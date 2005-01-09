Actor and Musician Ice Cube: 'Are We There Yet?'

The new film Are We There Yet? stars Ice Cube as a man so eager to get close to a woman that he offers to travel many miles to reunite her children with their mother. The film was made by his production company Cube Vision, which also developed Friday, Barbershop, and their respective sequels. His other film credits include Three Kings, Anaconda, and his feature film debut, Boyz N the Hood.

Ice Cube, whose original name is O'Shea Jackson, first came on the scene with the revolutionary group N.W.A., which pioneered gangsta rap in the 1980s. Their first album was Straight Outta Compton. As a solo artist, Ice Cube has released AmeriKKKa s Most Wanted, Death Certificate, and the paired albums War and Peace.

