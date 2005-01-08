© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Aid Efforts Go On as Indonesia Copes with Tsunami

By Adam Davidson
Published January 8, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Aid workers struggle to help millions of survivors of the tsunami that swept across South Asia two weeks ago. Pneumonia has emerged as a major threat in the aftermath of massive flooding that made drinking water scarce.

In Banda Aceh, many schools will reopen Monday, and supply lines have been established. Hear NPR's Liane Hansen and NPR's Adam Davidson in Banda Aceh, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

NPR News
Adam Davidson
Adam Davidson is a contributor to Planet Money, a co-production of NPR and This American Life. He also writes the weekly "It's the Economy" column for the New York Times Magazine.