We pay our final respects to Shirley Chisholm, who in 1972 became the first black woman to run for President. Chisholm's run for the White House was captured by filmmaker Shola Lynch in a documentary called: Chisholm '72: Unbought and Unbossed. This segment first aired in January 2004. The documentary will be rebroadcast nationally on PBS.

