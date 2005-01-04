Confronting Career Roadblocks by Changing Roads

When Joseph Nga came to the United States from his native Cameroon in 1997, he was pursuing a career in ethnobiology. But two master's degrees later, he still found his ambitions frustrated. In the process, a new path emerged. NPR's Ketzel Levine reports.

While studying for his degree in international development, Nga had taken a part-time job at the Library of Congress. Unable to get a job in his field of choice -- even with two master's degrees -- Nga decided to change his career path to suit the library-related job he had.

Now, Nga is now studying for his third master's degree, this one in library science. "Every day has its own momentum," Nga says.

