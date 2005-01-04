© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Confronting Career Roadblocks by Changing Roads

By Ketzel Levine
Published January 4, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Joseph Nga stands outside the Library of Congress.
Ketzel Levine, NPR
/
Joseph Nga stands outside the Library of Congress.

When Joseph Nga came to the United States from his native Cameroon in 1997, he was pursuing a career in ethnobiology. But two master's degrees later, he still found his ambitions frustrated. In the process, a new path emerged. NPR's Ketzel Levine reports.

While studying for his degree in international development, Nga had taken a part-time job at the Library of Congress. Unable to get a job in his field of choice -- even with two master's degrees -- Nga decided to change his career path to suit the library-related job he had.

Now, Nga is now studying for his third master's degree, this one in library science. "Every day has its own momentum," Nga says.

Ketzel Levine
NPR Senior Correspondent Ketzel Levine reports for Morning Edition.