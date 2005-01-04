Audra McDonald's Lincoln Center Spotlight

Broadway stage sensation Audra McDonald has been an incandescent presence in a range of stellar productions. McDonald has acting chops to spare, and also boasts a mellifluous soprano singing voice with a range and presence that's been compared to Barbara Streisand's.

McDonald won her fourth Tony Award last year for her role in the revival of the play A Raisin in the Sun -- a production made more prominent when hip-hop mogul Sean "Puffy" Combs stepped into the role of Walter Lee, a role first made famous by Sidney Poitier.

On Wednesday, McDonald will be honored again -- she opens the seventh season of the Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. Reporter Allison Keyes caught up with McDonald just before a rehearsal to talk about a performance she calls "just sharing."

