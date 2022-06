NPR's Alex Chadwick profiles Aloke Dutta, a Los Angeles-based musician who has mastered the rare art of playing solo on the Indian drums, also known as the tabla.

Dutta will perform his tabla compositions at The Knitting Factory in Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2005. The Knitting Factory is located at 7021 Hollywood Blvd.

