Series Examines 'Struggle for the Soul of Islam'

By Tony Cox
Published January 3, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The most basic teachings of Islam preach peace, charity and respect for human life. But in the U.S. and throughout the Western world, the impression is often that Muslims make headlines as suicide bombers or as terrorists targeting Americans. Recently, The Chicago Tribune published a 12-part series, "Struggle for the Soul of Islam." NPR's Tony Cox talks with Tribune managing editor Jim O'Shea and staff writer Noreen Ahmed-Ullah about the series.

