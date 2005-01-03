© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Little Big Cheese: Maytag's Growing Niche Market

By Greg Allen
Published January 3, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

With some of the most productive farmland in the world, Iowa is an agricultural powerhouse known for its corn, soybeans, cattle and hogs.

But an Iowa research center says some farmers here and elsewhere should consider moving away from commodity crops to what's being called "place-based" foods.

NPR's Greg Allen reports that a good example can be found in Newton, Iowa, the home of Maytag cheese. The company was started by Fred Maytag, then president of the well-known appliance maker and owner of a small dairy farm in central Iowa.

While the appliance maker is now publicly owned, the dairy farm remains very much a Maytag family business, where many employees have worked for decades. They make a million pounds of blue cheese each year, and they do it the same way as when the plant opened: almost entirely by hand.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
See stories by Greg Allen