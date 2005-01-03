Alison Krauss & Union Station: Bluegrass Perfection

Alison Krauss and her band will start a tune again and again until it sounds as good as they imagine it. Krauss and members of Union Station perform at NPR and discuss their desire for perfection with NPR's Steve Inskeep.

The bluegrass performers have many Grammy awards to their names and were featured in the soundtrack to the popular 2000 film, O Brother, Where Art Thou.

Maybe it's just that quest for excellence, but the band doesn't change its set list on tour, preferring to play the same songs every night. "The songs just get better and better when we go more in depth into the songs as the tour goes on," explains Dobro player Jerry Douglas.

