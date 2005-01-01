International Tsunami Relief Efforts
NPR's Sheilah Kast reviews the past week's developments in response to last Sunday's tsunami and plans by the Bush Administration and the world community to provide humanitarian relief. For a perspective on the week's events, Kast spoke with: former USAID administrator J. Brian Atwood; Jessica Mathews, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; Council on Foreign Relations senior fellow Walter Russell Mead; Brookings Institution senior fellow Michael O'Hanlon; and J. Edward Fox, assistant administrator of USAID.
Copyright 2005 NPR