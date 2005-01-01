© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

International Tsunami Relief Efforts

By Sheilah Kast
Published January 1, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Sheilah Kast reviews the past week's developments in response to last Sunday's tsunami and plans by the Bush Administration and the world community to provide humanitarian relief. For a perspective on the week's events, Kast spoke with: former USAID administrator J. Brian Atwood; Jessica Mathews, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; Council on Foreign Relations senior fellow Walter Russell Mead; Brookings Institution senior fellow Michael O'Hanlon; and J. Edward Fox, assistant administrator of USAID.

Copyright 2005 NPR

Tags

NPR News
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast joined NPR in November 2003 as the weekend newscaster for "PBS/NPR Newsbrief," the hourly 30-second television news reports produced by NPR for PBS stations.