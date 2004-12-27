© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Third Division Soldiers Prepare to Return to Iraq

By Eric Westervelt
Published December 27, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

In January, the more than 18,000 soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division will begin deploying for a second combat tour in Iraq. The soldiers, who led the U.S. Army's invasion of Iraq last year, will be the first Army division to return to the country since the beginning of the offensive.

As they brace for another lengthy and challenging separation, NPR's Eric Westervelt talks with the soldiers and families based at Fort Stewart, Ga.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
See stories by Eric Westervelt