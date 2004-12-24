Hurricane's Effects Linger for Some Florida Nurseries

Florida's biggest agricultural crop is nursery plants, which suffered losses when four major hurricanes swept through the state this year.

Many nursery owners are single entrepreneurs or families who can't bounce back from a natural disaster as easily as big businesses. Rosemary Warner and her husband own a 50-acre farm, Native Southeastern Trees, in Osteen, Fla. The storms destroyed more than half of their company's stock.

The fate of nurseries varied widely across the state, from nearly unscathed to totally destroyed. NPR's Ari Shapiro continues his series of reports on the storms' long-term impact.

