Immigrants' American Christmas: Little Ethiopia

By Renee Montagne
Published December 23, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

In the Little Ethiopia section of Los Angeles, Christmas traditions remain strong. New immigrants -- and those who've been here for decades -- recreate the tastes, sounds, and smells of a traditional Ethiopian Christmas.

They might be 9,000 miles away from home, but as NPR's Renee Montagne learns, the shared food and culture of Little Ethiopia can bridge that distance and provide an alternative to the Santa and fruitcake of a traditional American Christmas.

Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
