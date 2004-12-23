Immigrants' American Christmas: Little Ethiopia

In the Little Ethiopia section of Los Angeles, Christmas traditions remain strong. New immigrants -- and those who've been here for decades -- recreate the tastes, sounds, and smells of a traditional Ethiopian Christmas.

They might be 9,000 miles away from home, but as NPR's Renee Montagne learns, the shared food and culture of Little Ethiopia can bridge that distance and provide an alternative to the Santa and fruitcake of a traditional American Christmas.

