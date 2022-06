Roughly 50,000 children are adopted out of foster care each year. One in five of those is a teen. Another 20,000 teens "age out" of the system, leaving without finding a permanent adoptive family. NPR's Anne Hawke tells the story of Robert Jackson-Wright, who met his adoptive family on the eve of adulthood.

