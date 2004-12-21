Immigrants' First U.S. Christmas: The Montagnards

North Carolina is home to some 4,000 Vietnamese Montagnards, the hill people who fought with U.S. forces against North Vietnam. But many recent refugees say views of religion, not the war, have forced them to leave.

Most of the newcomers are Christians, who in recent years have been persecuted by the Vietnamese government for their religious beliefs. For most refugees who've just arrived in the United States, this Christmas will be their first chance to celebrate openly.

At the International Montagnard Church in Charlotte, reporter Jessica Jones of member station WUNC met refugee families set to celebrate their first Christmas in the United States.

