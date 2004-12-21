Bagging One Job for Another

A few weeks ago, Bob Rich was working as a speech therapist in a California public school. Now, instead of asking kids to enunciate vowels and consonants, he's asking grown-ups: paper, or plastic?

Rich is the newest bagger at the Glen Cove Safeway in Vallejo, Calif. He made the job switch by choice. "I'm getting older and I wanted a job that I could leave at the job as opposed to always coming home and thinking about it and thinking about it," Rich explains. He was also attracted by the chain's health benefits.

NPR's Ketzel Levine continues a series on people reinventing themselves through their work.

