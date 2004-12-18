A Dance Legend Who Still Finds New Directions

Paul Taylor is one of the last living dance giants of the 20th century. His Paul Taylor Dance Company is marking its 50th season with a tour to all 50 states. They came to Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center last week, but Paul Taylor stayed home.

In fact, Taylor lives in Manhattan when he's creating new works. But he often prefers his retreat in Mattituck, Long Island, where he can explore his fascination with nature -- and insects.

NPR's Jennifer Ludden visits Taylor at home, finding no shortage of items to discuss, from his love for bugs to his group's next project.

