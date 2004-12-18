© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Dance Legend Who Still Finds New Directions

By Jennifer Ludden
Published December 18, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

Paul Taylor is one of the last living dance giants of the 20th century. His Paul Taylor Dance Company is marking its 50th season with a tour to all 50 states. They came to Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center last week, but Paul Taylor stayed home.

In fact, Taylor lives in Manhattan when he's creating new works. But he often prefers his retreat in Mattituck, Long Island, where he can explore his fascination with nature -- and insects.

NPR's Jennifer Ludden visits Taylor at home, finding no shortage of items to discuss, from his love for bugs to his group's next project.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
See stories by Jennifer Ludden