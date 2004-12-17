© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Kitka: The Harmonies of Eastern Europe

By Jennifer Ludden
Published December 17, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

Drawing on the centuries-old tradition of female vocal music from Eastern Europe, the women's ensemble Kitka has won wide acclaim for their lush harmonies and stunning dissonances.

On the CD Wintersongs, Kitka performs traditional hymns and village carols from Romania, Belarus, Latvia, Ukraine, and Macedonia -- countries where winter is seen as a time to express hope for the return of light, health, and fertility in the coming year.

NPR's Jennifer Ludden talks with long-time ensemble members Shira Cion and Juliana Graffagna about the traditions of their music.

Jennifer Ludden
