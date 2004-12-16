© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
National Guard Attempts to Spur Lagging Recruitment

By Anthony Brooks
Published December 16, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

The National Guard announces it has missed its recruiting goals by 30 percent in the last two months. In response, they are offering new incentives, including cash bonuses for new recruits and those willing to reenlist. NPR's Anthony Brooks reports.

Anthony Brooks
Anthony Brooks has more than twenty five years of experience in public radio, working as a producer, editor, reporter, and most recently, as a fill-in host for NPR. For years, Brooks has worked as a Boston-based reporter for NPR, covering regional issues across New England, including politics, criminal justice, and urban affairs. He has also covered higher education for NPR, and during the 2000 presidential election he was one of NPR's lead political reporters, covering the campaign from the early primaries through the Supreme Court's Bush V. Gore ruling. His reports have been heard for many years on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
