Europe, Islam's New Front Line

Recent violent attacks in Europe by suspected home-grown Islamic extremists have extinguished illusions about European multiculturalism. Europeans are now realizing they've allowed the emergence of separate, disadvantaged Islamic communities.

Throughout the continent, a debate rages on how to integrate rapidly growing Muslim minorities -- many of whom feel contempt and hatred for their host societies. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli concludes a five-part series on Muslims in Europe.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.