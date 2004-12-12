© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Eartha Kitt's 'Expectations'

By Allison Keyes
Published December 12, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

Outrageously sexy, multi-talented entertainer Eartha Kitt has been igniting crowds for more than half of a century. Kitt turns 78 years old this January, but still has that legendary velvet purr to her voice.

Kitt recently sat for a chat with reporter Allison Keyes about her latest project -- a stage play called Expectations. In the comedy, she plays one of a pair of mismatched longtime friends who have an encounter with a newlywed and new mother while waiting for the bus. What follows are insights into life, death, therapy and grocery shopping.

Allison Keyes
Allison Keyes is an award-winning journalist with almost 20 years of experience in print, radio, and television. She has been reporting for NPR's national desk since October 2005. Her reports can be heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition Sunday.
