Eartha Kitt's 'Expectations'

Outrageously sexy, multi-talented entertainer Eartha Kitt has been igniting crowds for more than half of a century. Kitt turns 78 years old this January, but still has that legendary velvet purr to her voice.

Kitt recently sat for a chat with reporter Allison Keyes about her latest project -- a stage play called Expectations. In the comedy, she plays one of a pair of mismatched longtime friends who have an encounter with a newlywed and new mother while waiting for the bus. What follows are insights into life, death, therapy and grocery shopping.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.