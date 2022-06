Each spring for 11 years, bird lovers in Manhattan have watched Pale Male, a red-tailed hawk, and his mate fortify their nest, lay eggs and teach baby hawks to fly and hunt.

Now the residents of an upscale Fifth Avenue building where the hawks made their home have torn down the nest, prompting nightly vigils by fans of the birds. NPR's Margot Adler reports.

