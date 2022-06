NPR's Alex Chadwick speaks with Staff Sgt. Jason "Jake" Lucas and Sgt. Jesse Star, two soldiers in Iraq who have made makeshift armor for their own trucks. They say the U.S. military hasn't provided them with the equipment they need to stay safe during their perlilous fuel resupply missions north of Baghdad.

