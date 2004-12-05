© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Runs Into Troop Level Concerns

Published December 5, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

The U.S. military's 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy regarding the ability of homosexuals to serve in the armed services is under new fire in the wake of several states overturning laws making homosexuality illegal. Some analysts say the policy has no place in a military that is struggling to maintain troop levels.

Guest:

Eugene Fidell, president, National Institute of Military Justice, a non-profit organization

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News