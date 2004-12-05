'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Runs Into Troop Level Concerns

The U.S. military's 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy regarding the ability of homosexuals to serve in the armed services is under new fire in the wake of several states overturning laws making homosexuality illegal. Some analysts say the policy has no place in a military that is struggling to maintain troop levels.

Guest:

Eugene Fidell, president, National Institute of Military Justice, a non-profit organization

